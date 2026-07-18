Chirag Paswan Endorses Delimitation Bill Amidst Political Controversy

Chirag Paswan, Union Minister and LJP(R) National President, voiced strong support for the Delimitation Bill, debunking claims that it manipulates women's reservation. While focusing on expanding LJP(R)'s presence in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, Paswan highlighted the strategy to strengthen the party before discussing potential alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 19:32 IST
Chirag Paswan Endorses Delimitation Bill Amidst Political Controversy
Union Minister and LJP(R) National President Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan declared unwavering support for the Delimitation Bill. He dismissed allegations that it serves as a pretense to stall or alter the women's reservation policy, thereby aligning his party firmly with the government's legislative plans.

Paswan's endorsement follows heated debates around the delimitation process and its links to women’s reservation. Despite the controversy, he assured transparency in the process and criticized claims suggesting any malfeasance. As political discussions intensify, his stance underscores a commitment to the legislative framework.

Amid the national debate, Paswan shifted focus to the organizational expansion of LJP(R) in Uttar Pradesh. Highlighting plans to fortify the party across the state’s 403 constituencies, he also revealed broader ambitions in northern states like Punjab and Uttarakhand. Emphasizing strategic growth, he refrained from alliance speculation ahead of the elections.

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