Hydration breaks at the World Cup, although not altering match outcomes, have sparked debate. FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger, addressed these concerns ahead of the World Cup final in the U.S. Stadium.

Critics claim breaks hinder game flow, reducing matches into four quarters while benefiting broadcast commercials. Initial fan reactions included boos, with some arguing the essence of football was compromised.

Despite support from some in sweltering conditions, discrepancies arose with cooler venues questioning the breaks' necessity. With a review pending, FIFA aims to balance player needs with preserving football's essence.