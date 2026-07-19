The Controversial Hydration Breaks in World Cup Football

Hydration breaks at the World Cup, mandated by FIFA, stirred mixed reactions from players, coaches, and fans. Although designed to aid players in extreme heat, critics argue they disrupt game momentum. The breaks' future remains uncertain as FIFA plans a post-tournament review to assess their overall impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 00:41 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 00:41 IST
The Controversial Hydration Breaks in World Cup Football
  • Country:
  • United States

Hydration breaks at the World Cup, although not altering match outcomes, have sparked debate. FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger, addressed these concerns ahead of the World Cup final in the U.S. Stadium.

Critics claim breaks hinder game flow, reducing matches into four quarters while benefiting broadcast commercials. Initial fan reactions included boos, with some arguing the essence of football was compromised.

Despite support from some in sweltering conditions, discrepancies arose with cooler venues questioning the breaks' necessity. With a review pending, FIFA aims to balance player needs with preserving football's essence.

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