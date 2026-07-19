Tommy Fleetwood: Riding the Home Wave at the British Open

Tommy Fleetwood, a 35-year-old golfer, is determined to become the first English winner of the British Open since 1992. Competing near his hometown, Fleetwood hopes to harness the support of enthusiastic local fans. After an impressive round, he remains optimistic about his chances to claim victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 03:00 IST
Tommy Fleetwood: Riding the Home Wave at the British Open
Tommy Fleetwood
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tommy Fleetwood, a local golfing hero from Southport, is vying for a historic victory at the British Open. Set against the backdrop of Royal Birkdale, Fleetwood aims to break England’s three-decade drought in the prestigious tournament.

As he navigated the course on Saturday, his play inspired bursts of applause from the home crowd. Ending the day tied for ninth, Fleetwood remains in contention, only six strokes behind the leader, Sam Burns. The energy from thousands of supporting fans fuels his determination to grasp the Claret Jug.

Fleetwood, who famously honed his skills at Royal Birkdale as a child, displayed his mastery on the links. His charismatic presence and impressive performance have captivated fans, including playing partner Jon Rahm, who described the atmosphere as supportive and uplifting. All eyes are set on Fleetwood as he chases an English victory.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa
2
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
3
Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela
4
Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

Microplastics Built to Survive May Finally Have a Biological Weakness

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026