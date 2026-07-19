Tommy Fleetwood: Riding the Home Wave at the British Open

Tommy Fleetwood, a local golfing hero from Southport, is vying for a historic victory at the British Open. Set against the backdrop of Royal Birkdale, Fleetwood aims to break England’s three-decade drought in the prestigious tournament.

As he navigated the course on Saturday, his play inspired bursts of applause from the home crowd. Ending the day tied for ninth, Fleetwood remains in contention, only six strokes behind the leader, Sam Burns. The energy from thousands of supporting fans fuels his determination to grasp the Claret Jug.

Fleetwood, who famously honed his skills at Royal Birkdale as a child, displayed his mastery on the links. His charismatic presence and impressive performance have captivated fans, including playing partner Jon Rahm, who described the atmosphere as supportive and uplifting. All eyes are set on Fleetwood as he chases an English victory.