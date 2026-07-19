Ben Earl's Double Triumph Leads England to Victory Over Argentina

Ben Earl showcased his prowess by scoring two critical tries as England emerged victorious with a 31-24 win against Argentina in the Nations Championship. The intense match was marked by multiple yellow cards, penalties, and heated exchanges among players.

This victory represents England’s second consecutive win in the tournament, having previously defeated Fiji 73-8, which effectively ended a troubling streak of six losses.

In contrast, Argentina, who managed to score through Mateo Carreras, Justin Piccardo, and received a penalty try, suffered their second defeat in three games within this new competition.