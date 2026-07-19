Ben Earl's Double Triumph Leads England to Victory Over Argentina

Ben Earl scored twice as England secured a 31-24 victory over Argentina in the Nations Championship. The match featured yellow cards, penalties, and intense player altercations. This victory marks England's second consecutive win, following their 73-8 triumph over Fiji, while Argentina faced their second loss in the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 03:04 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 03:04 IST
Ben Earl's Double Triumph Leads England to Victory Over Argentina
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Ben Earl showcased his prowess by scoring two critical tries as England emerged victorious with a 31-24 win against Argentina in the Nations Championship. The intense match was marked by multiple yellow cards, penalties, and heated exchanges among players.

This victory represents England’s second consecutive win in the tournament, having previously defeated Fiji 73-8, which effectively ended a troubling streak of six losses.

In contrast, Argentina, who managed to score through Mateo Carreras, Justin Piccardo, and received a penalty try, suffered their second defeat in three games within this new competition.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa
2
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
3
Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela
4
Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

Microplastics Built to Survive May Finally Have a Biological Weakness

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026