Kimi Antonelli Shines with Sixth Win at Belgian Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli secured his sixth victory of the season at the Belgian Grand Prix, extending his Formula One lead. His closest rival, George Russell, faced a setback after colliding with Lewis Hamilton. Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen took second and third, while Hamilton finished fourth, pending an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 20:06 IST
Kimi Antonelli Shines with Sixth Win at Belgian Grand Prix
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Kimi Antonelli, the rising star of Formula One, claimed his sixth victory of the season at the Belgian Grand Prix, extending his lead in the championship standings.

The Mercedes driver outpaced his competitors, finishing ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen secured third place. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton finished fourth despite being under investigation for an unsafe pitstop release.

The race was marked by an early collision involving Hamilton and George Russell, the latter of whom spun into the gravel and was unable to continue. Antonelli now holds a 45-point advantage in the championship race.

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