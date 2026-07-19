Tanzid Hasan Leads Bangladesh to T20 Series Victory Over Zimbabwe
Bangladesh secured a 2-1 series victory over Zimbabwe in the T20 internationals, with Tanzid Hasan scoring an unbeaten 66 in the final match. Despite Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza winning the toss and batting first, Bangladesh reached their target with two balls remaining. Both teams previously won one match each in Bulawayo.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh emerged victorious in the T20 series against Zimbabwe, clinching the final match by four wickets, thanks to Tanzid Hasan's impressive unbeaten 66. The thrilling encounter concluded with Bangladesh achieving their target with just two balls to spare.
Zimbabwe, opting to bat first after winning the toss at Queens Sports Club, posted a challenging 143-7. Dion Myers contributed a notable 73 runs before his innings ended in the final over.
Tanzid's steady knock was complemented by a crucial 63-run partnership with skipper Towhid Hridoy, steering Bangladesh to a memorable series win, despite Brad Evans' late two-wicket push.