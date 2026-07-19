Tanzid Hasan Leads Bangladesh to T20 Series Victory Over Zimbabwe

Bangladesh emerged victorious in the T20 series against Zimbabwe, clinching the final match by four wickets, thanks to Tanzid Hasan's impressive unbeaten 66. The thrilling encounter concluded with Bangladesh achieving their target with just two balls to spare.

Zimbabwe, opting to bat first after winning the toss at Queens Sports Club, posted a challenging 143-7. Dion Myers contributed a notable 73 runs before his innings ended in the final over.

Tanzid's steady knock was complemented by a crucial 63-run partnership with skipper Towhid Hridoy, steering Bangladesh to a memorable series win, despite Brad Evans' late two-wicket push.