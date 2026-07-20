Tragic Loss of a CFL Star: Remembering Jayden Dalke

In a tragic turn of events, Canadian Football League star Jayden Dalke has died in a car accident, the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Sunday.

Dalke, 30, hailed from Leduc, Alberta, and was a respected linebacker and team captain, recently leading the Roughriders to a Grey Cup victory in 2025.

Remembered fondly for his work ethic and passion, Dalke's untimely death has sent ripples of grief through the CFL community, prompting heartfelt tributes from both his team and league officials.