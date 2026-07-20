Tragic Loss of a CFL Star: Remembering Jayden Dalke

Jayden Dalke, the captain of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, passed away in a car accident. A standout Canadian Football League player, Dalke was recognized for his determination and leadership. His sudden death leaves a void in the CFL community, who mourn the loss of both a brother and a friend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 06:25 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 06:25 IST
Tragic Loss of a CFL Star: Remembering Jayden Dalke
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a tragic turn of events, Canadian Football League star Jayden Dalke has died in a car accident, the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Sunday.

Dalke, 30, hailed from Leduc, Alberta, and was a respected linebacker and team captain, recently leading the Roughriders to a Grey Cup victory in 2025.

Remembered fondly for his work ethic and passion, Dalke's untimely death has sent ripples of grief through the CFL community, prompting heartfelt tributes from both his team and league officials.

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