CONMEBOL Campaigns for Historic 64-Team World Cup in 2030

The stage is set for a monumental shift in global football as CONMEBOL, South America's governing football body, calls for an unprecedented expansion of the World Cup to 64 teams for the 2030 edition. Just as the football world reels from the first 48-team tournament held in North America, CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez made a bold appeal via social media.

Dominguez enthusiastically declared, "The next one is at home! In 2030, the World Cup is coming to Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay," emphasizing the significance of the centenary occasion. He urged FIFA to seize this opportunity to celebrate the World Cup's 100-year anniversary with an enlarged tournament that would make history.

The existing plan approved by FIFA designates Spain, Portugal, and Morocco as the primary co-hosts for 2030, while Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay are slated to host the opening centenary matches, paying homage to the inaugural 1930 tournament in Uruguay.