Wall Street Awaits Earnings Amid Geopolitical Jitters

The S&P 500 edged lower as investors focused on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and anticipated earnings reports from major tech companies. Concerns about oil supply disruptions and consumer prices were also prevalent, while excitement grows around earnings from tech titans such as Alphabet, Tesla, and Intel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 01:31 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 01:31 IST
Wall Street Awaits Earnings Amid Geopolitical Jitters
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Investors on Wall Street experienced a slight dip in the S&P 500 on Monday as global tensions and impending corporate earnings reports loomed large.

Amid heightened geopolitical tension between the U.S. and Iran, concerns rippled through markets about potential interruptions in oil supplies, particularly with new developments involving Yemen's Houthi forces imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, key earnings reports expected from Alphabet, Tesla, and Intel later this week have traders on edge, following results predominantly from the financial sector last week. While investors remain cautious, expectations are high for favorable earnings growth, particularly in technology and energy sectors.

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