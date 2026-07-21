Wall Street Awaits Earnings Amid Geopolitical Jitters

Investors on Wall Street experienced a slight dip in the S&P 500 on Monday as global tensions and impending corporate earnings reports loomed large.

Amid heightened geopolitical tension between the U.S. and Iran, concerns rippled through markets about potential interruptions in oil supplies, particularly with new developments involving Yemen's Houthi forces imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, key earnings reports expected from Alphabet, Tesla, and Intel later this week have traders on edge, following results predominantly from the financial sector last week. While investors remain cautious, expectations are high for favorable earnings growth, particularly in technology and energy sectors.