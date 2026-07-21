Security Facelift for Trump's Qatari Air Force One

President Donald Trump's Qatari-gifted Air Force One jet is being grounded, likely for security upgrades. Experts question the feasibility of enhancing the aircraft's defenses within a month. Security concerns arose when Trump switched jets mid-trip from Turkey to the UK amidst escalating tensions with Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 01:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 01:26 IST
Security Facelift for Trump's Qatari Air Force One
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  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump's specially gifted Air Force One jet from Qatar is slated for an upgrade likely centered on security measures, according to experts. Questions arise over whether significant enhancements can be completed in the proposed month-long window.

The decision to ground the Boeing 747, which Trump highlighted would see new capabilities soon, comes after he abruptly switched to an older Air Force One during his trip from Turkey to the United Kingdom amid rising Iranian tensions.

Initially configured for low-level threat environments, the Qatari plane's swift activation prioritized speed over security. Experts suggest potential non-kinetic upgrades like electronic jammers and infrared devices may be installed, but doubts remain about the efficiency of improvements in such a short time frame.

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