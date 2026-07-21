Cypriot Corruption Scandal: Hybrid Attack or Misleading Sting?

An investigation into a video accusing Cypriot officials of corruption concluded it might have been an influence operation aimed at harming the state. An independent investigator dismissed the accusations as being part of a hybrid attack. The authenticity of evidence is under review by the attorney general.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 01:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 01:25 IST
Cypriot Corruption Scandal: Hybrid Attack or Misleading Sting?
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

A private intelligence firm, Black Cube, allegedly exposed corruption in Cyprus, sparking questions about the intent behind their findings. The incident raised suspicions of a possible attempt to undermine the Cypriot state.

The video, purportedly capturing Cypriot officials discussing investments, led to the resignation of Charalambos Charalambous, a senior aide. However, independent investigators viewed the video as a part of a hybrid attack, dismissing its content as 'empty talk and bluster.'

Despite the controversy, Cypriot authorities continue to assess the evidence, with the attorney general expected to make further determinations. Meanwhile, Black Cube maintains their actions were lawful, and they await the official judgment on the matter.

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