Izaia Perese: Queensland Reds Sign Star for World Cup Comeback

Former Australian centre Izaia Perese is poised to reignite his test career after signing a two-year contract with the Queensland Reds.

The 29-year-old is returning to Queensland following his stint with English side Leicester set to end in the 2025/26 season. Perese, a player known for his physical prowess, previously debuted with the Reds in 2016 and later ventured into rugby league with the Brisbane Broncos.

Excited about his return, Perese expressed ambitions of making Australia's World Cup squad, saying his initial focus is on excelling for the Reds. With Les Kiss's Wallabies selection on the line, Perese's return home has fueled hopes of national recognition once more.