Gene Tests Set to Shape Future of Women's Tennis: Debates on Transgender Inclusion Intensify

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has announced a pivotal update to its eligibility policy, mandating a one-time gene test for players on its women's tour. This change follows the scrutiny and ongoing debates surrounding transgender athletes in sports.

The SRY gene test, which can be conducted via cheek swab or blood test, aims to confirm the biological sex of players seeking to compete. The WTA assured that the policy prioritizes dignity and confidentiality, with implementation set for 2026.

This sensitive topic reflects the broader sports community's grappling with fairness and inclusion, as opinions remain divided. Some see transgender athlete participation as discriminatory, while others believe it disrupts competitive balance.