Gene Tests Set to Shape Future of Women's Tennis: Debates on Transgender Inclusion Intensify

The WTA updates its eligibility policy, requiring tennis players to undergo a one-time gene test to compete on the women's tour. The SRY gene test aims to verify biological sex amidst ongoing debates about transgender athletes. The policy seeks to balance fairness and inclusivity in women's tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 08:40 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 08:40 IST
Gene Tests Set to Shape Future of Women's Tennis: Debates on Transgender Inclusion Intensify
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The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has announced a pivotal update to its eligibility policy, mandating a one-time gene test for players on its women's tour. This change follows the scrutiny and ongoing debates surrounding transgender athletes in sports.

The SRY gene test, which can be conducted via cheek swab or blood test, aims to confirm the biological sex of players seeking to compete. The WTA assured that the policy prioritizes dignity and confidentiality, with implementation set for 2026.

This sensitive topic reflects the broader sports community's grappling with fairness and inclusion, as opinions remain divided. Some see transgender athlete participation as discriminatory, while others believe it disrupts competitive balance.

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