Andhra Pradesh in Turmoil: Allegations of Assault and Abduction

A woman in Guntur alleges TDP leader Mallela Murthy engineered her assault using transgender individuals amidst a borewell dispute. Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, a separate case involves an alleged abduction by impostors posing as police. Both incidents are under investigation, highlighting rising tensions and legal concerns in Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 16:22 IST
Andhra Pradesh in Turmoil: Allegations of Assault and Abduction
Representatives Image (Photo/Retuers). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district has accused TDP leader Mallela Murthy of orchestrating an assault against her with the help of a group of transgender persons. The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute concerning a borewell, with the victim alleging that her saree was pulled and that she was treated in a demeaning manner under Murthy's directives.

Authorities in Nagarampalem have registered a case against Murthy and the alleged attackers. The suspects have been detained, and investigations are currently ongoing to ascertain the full details and motives behind the incident.

In another distressing occurrence, the Saroornagar Police in Hyderabad are investigating a complaint about an alleged abduction by individuals falsely claiming to be from the Andhra Pradesh Police. The victim's spouse was taken without legal protocol from their Bairamalguda home. This case, highlighting grave procedural breaches by supposed law enforcement officers, has been assigned to Sub-Inspector V Maraiah for a thorough examination.

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