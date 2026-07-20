Spain Triumphs as World Cup Winners: Will Cucurella Keep His Tattoo Promise?

In a historic victory, Spain emerged as the FIFA World Cup 2026 champions, defeating Argentina 1-0 in a tense final at MetLife Stadium. The win not only marks Spain's second World Cup triumph but also extends their unbeaten international streak to a European-record 38 matches.

Ferran Torres proved to be the hero, scoring the decisive goal in extra time following a strategic knockdown from Nico Williams. The Spanish squad showcased their dominant form, overcoming a resilient Argentina, especially after the latter was reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Enzo Fernandez.

The win carries a lighter side as well, with defender Marc Cucurella having pledged to tattoo coach Luis de la Fuente's face if Spain clinched the trophy. The coach humorously reminded Cucurella of his vow, adding to the celebratory atmosphere on an unforgettable night for De la Fuente, who also led Spain to the UEFA Euro 2024 title.