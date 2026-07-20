Spain's Epic World Cup Glory: Gavi and La Roja Conquer the World Again

Spain's exhilarating journey to clinching the 2026 FIFA World Cup culminated in a thrilling 1-0 victory against Argentina after extra time. Barcelona midfielder Gavi voiced his amazement at the triumph, sharing a post on social media alongside an image of himself with the coveted trophy, proclaiming, 'I'm still dreaming, we are...!!!!WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!'

Gavi, aged 21, celebrated with teammates Lamine Yamal and Pedri, all commemorating Spain’s second World Cup title, 16 years after their first win in South Africa. Their victory was not easy, as they faced a formidable Argentine side, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez displaying exceptional form by thwarting several attempts.

The decisive moment finally came in extra time when Ferran Torres struck the winning goal, securing Spain’s victory. The win not only brought the World Cup trophy back to Madrid but also extended Spain's record-breaking unbeaten international streak to 38 matches under coach Luis de la Fuente's leadership. For Gavi, the triumph symbolizes yet another highlight in his already remarkable career.