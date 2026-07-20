Ferran Torres Propels Spain to World Cup Glory

Spain rose to the zenith of global soccer on Sunday as Ferran Torres, coming in as a substitute, broke the deadlock in the 106th minute, securing a 1-0 win over Argentina to clinch the World Cup. The victory marks a new chapter in Spain's rich football history.

The final, however, was anything but spectacular, as both teams maintained a fierce defensive stance, resulting in a disappointing stalemate until Torres finally capitalized on Spain's relentless 20th attempt on goal.

During the trophy presentation at New York New Jersey stadium, the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino was met with boos from the stands, adding a layer of controversy to Spain's celebrated victory.