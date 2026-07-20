Rennie's All Blacks: Transformation or Temporary Triumph?

Dave Rennie's tenure as All Blacks coach began with hesitation, but a perfect record in the Nations Championship has shifted the narrative. The team sealed a 40-21 victory over Ireland, previously defeating Italy and France. This success has quashed the doubts of many Rugby pundits.

Rennie's strategy emphasizes a dynamic, fast-paced game, a contrast to Scott Robertson's era, which was marred by internal issues. His decision to appoint Ardie Savea as captain over Scott Barrett, and revamping the back-line, showcases a new leadership ethos and playing style.

The approaching four-test series against South Africa promises a challenge. Given past losses to the Springboks and the team's evolution under Rennie's lead, it remains to be seen if the revitalized All Blacks can maintain their momentum or face setbacks.