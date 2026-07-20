Aston Villa's Midfield Boost: Joao Gomes Signs for £34M

Aston Villa has made a significant addition to their squad by signing Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The transfer deal, valued at £34 million with possible add-ons, marks a notable move for Villa as they aim to bolster their midfield strength.

Gomes, 25, comes to Villa with a wealth of experience, having made 130 appearances for Wolves. He played a crucial role in the team, although they faced relegation after finishing at the bottom of the Premier League table last season.

The midfielder initially joined Wolves in 2023 from Brazilian club Flamengo, going on to make 41 appearances in all competitions last season. As Villa welcomes Gomes, they anticipate his contribution to their Premier League campaign.