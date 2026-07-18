Francisco Trincao Joins Al Ahli: A Journey from Braga to Jeddah

Portuguese winger Francisco Trincao has officially joined Al Ahli, the Saudi Pro League team, from Sporting Lisbon, the club announced Saturday.

The 26-year-old was unveiled in a social media video, showcasing the signing of his contract and his new number seven jersey. Al Ahli welcomed him with a poetic nod to his Portuguese roots.

Trincao, originally from Braga, Portugal, emerged from Sporting Braga’s academy and rose to prominence by leading Portugal's Under-19 team to European victory in 2018. His career path includes significant stints at Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers.