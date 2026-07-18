Francisco Trincao Joins Al Ahli: A Journey from Braga to Jeddah

Portuguese World Cup winger Francisco Trincao has joined the Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli from Sporting Lisbon. Trincao, who gained recognition after helping Portugal win the European Under-19 Championship, has previously played for Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers. He is set to wear the number seven jersey at Al Ahli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 22:19 IST
Francisco Trincao Joins Al Ahli: A Journey from Braga to Jeddah
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portuguese winger Francisco Trincao has officially joined Al Ahli, the Saudi Pro League team, from Sporting Lisbon, the club announced Saturday.

The 26-year-old was unveiled in a social media video, showcasing the signing of his contract and his new number seven jersey. Al Ahli welcomed him with a poetic nod to his Portuguese roots.

Trincao, originally from Braga, Portugal, emerged from Sporting Braga’s academy and rose to prominence by leading Portugal's Under-19 team to European victory in 2018. His career path includes significant stints at Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

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