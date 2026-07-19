Chelsea Breaks Record to Sign Star Midfielder Morgan Rogers

Chelsea is poised to make headlines with the signing of Aston Villa's English midfielder, Morgan Rogers, for a staggering £117 million. This record-breaking deal marks the highest transfer fee for the west London club.

Morgan Rogers, known for his versatility as both a winger and attacking midfielder, is set to undergo a medical examination on Monday, completing his move to Chelsea. He leaves Aston Villa after a successful two-year stint, highlighted by a Europa League victory.

Rogers made a significant impact at Villa, scoring crucial goals and providing assists that helped elevate the team's performance on the European stage. Chelsea aims to leverage his talents as they strive to improve on last season's 10th-place finish in the Premier League.