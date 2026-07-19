Chelsea Breaks Record to Sign Star Midfielder Morgan Rogers

Chelsea is set to sign Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers in a record-breaking £117 million deal. The versatile midfielder, known for his vital contributions in the Europa League, will join Chelsea on a six-year contract, solidifying his status after an impressive tenure at Villa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 01:00 IST
Chelsea Breaks Record to Sign Star Midfielder Morgan Rogers
Morgan Rogers
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea is poised to make headlines with the signing of Aston Villa's English midfielder, Morgan Rogers, for a staggering £117 million. This record-breaking deal marks the highest transfer fee for the west London club.

Morgan Rogers, known for his versatility as both a winger and attacking midfielder, is set to undergo a medical examination on Monday, completing his move to Chelsea. He leaves Aston Villa after a successful two-year stint, highlighted by a Europa League victory.

Rogers made a significant impact at Villa, scoring crucial goals and providing assists that helped elevate the team's performance on the European stage. Chelsea aims to leverage his talents as they strive to improve on last season's 10th-place finish in the Premier League.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa
2
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
3
Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela
4
Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

Microplastics Built to Survive May Finally Have a Biological Weakness

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026