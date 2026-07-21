Evenepoel Shines in Thrilling Tour de France Time Trial

In an exhilarating display of cycling prowess, Belgian Remco Evenepoel clinched victory in the individual time trial at the Tour de France's stage 16 on Tuesday. His completion of the 26.1 km route in just 32 minutes and 19 seconds was a remarkable feat.

This achievement enabled Evenepoel to cut 28 seconds off the lead held by four-time champion Tadej Pogacar. Despite the impressive win, Evenepoel still trails behind Pogacar, who retains a commanding four minutes and 32-second advantage in the chase for the yellow jersey.

The latest time trial has added an exciting twist to the race, demonstrating Evenepoel's tenacity and promise as a formidable competitor on the Tour de France circuit.