Evenepoel Shines in Thrilling Tour de France Time Trial

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel emerged victorious in the Tour de France's stage 16 individual time trial, completing the 26.1 km course in 32 minutes and 19 seconds. He reduced the overall lead of four-time champion Tadej Pogacar by 28 seconds, although Pogacar still leads by four minutes and 32 seconds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 21:29 IST
Evenepoel Shines in Thrilling Tour de France Time Trial
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In an exhilarating display of cycling prowess, Belgian Remco Evenepoel clinched victory in the individual time trial at the Tour de France's stage 16 on Tuesday. His completion of the 26.1 km route in just 32 minutes and 19 seconds was a remarkable feat.

This achievement enabled Evenepoel to cut 28 seconds off the lead held by four-time champion Tadej Pogacar. Despite the impressive win, Evenepoel still trails behind Pogacar, who retains a commanding four minutes and 32-second advantage in the chase for the yellow jersey.

The latest time trial has added an exciting twist to the race, demonstrating Evenepoel's tenacity and promise as a formidable competitor on the Tour de France circuit.

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