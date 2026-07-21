Remco Evenepoel's Time Trial Triumph Shakes Up Tour de France

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel triumphed in the stage 16 individual time trial of the Tour de France, completing the 26.1 km ride in 32 minutes and 19 seconds. This effort shaved 28 seconds off the overall lead of four-time champion Tadej Pogacar.

Pogacar, who secured second place in the stage, maintains a lead of over four minutes, closing in on a potential third consecutive Tour de France title. Despite the gap, Evenepoel's performance on Tuesday marked his second consecutive stage victory, expressing his pride in such an achievement.

Meanwhile, Denmark’s Mattias Skjelmose secured the third position, while Frenchman Paul Seixas finished fourth. Evenepoel's teammate Florian Lipowitz, unfortunately, had to withdraw after a crash. The competition continues with a flat stage from Chambery to Voiron on Wednesday.