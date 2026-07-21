Sports Highlights: Major Deals, Injuries, and Future Prospects

In significant sports news, Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks has secured a lucrative three-year contract extension worth $51.3 million, with $35 million guaranteed. The deal, confirmed by his agent, reflects Brooks' ongoing value to the team.

On the injury front, Chicago Stars FC forward Jordyn Huitema will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL, sustained in a match against Angel City FC. The loss is a blow to the team's campaign.

Speculation around a potential 64-team World Cup has reignited discussions on soccer's economic transformation. FIFA President Gianni Infantino flagged the idea during Swiss television coverage, suggesting further expansion could reshape global soccer dynamics.