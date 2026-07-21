La Liga President Calls for Infantino's Resignation Amid FIFA Controversy

La Liga President Javier Tebas has called for FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to step down, suggesting his tenure is over. Tebas criticized FIFA's current system and decision-making, particularly spotlighting the reversal of United States striker Folarin Balogun's suspension, as evidence of governance issues within the organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 22:38 IST
La Liga President Calls for Infantino's Resignation Amid FIFA Controversy
FIFA President Gianni Infantino. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a stark critique of FIFA's leadership, La Liga President Javier Tebas has urged Gianni Infantino to resign from his position as FIFA chief, citing a leadership tenure he believes has reached its expiration. Tebas conveyed doubt about any imminent changes, criticizing FIFA's structure which he claims deters challengers.

The La Liga President highlighted widespread yet private disapproval of Infantino's leadership. Tebas remarked that although many contend with Infantino's decisions, they refrain from overt opposition due to systemic discouragement of alternative candidates. 'His time is up,' remarked Tebas, arguing the system's flaws preserve the status quo.

Tebas further took aim at FIFA's controversial decision to annul the suspension of American striker Folarin Balogun, branding it a 'serious matter'. Tebas contended that, sans Belgium's defeat of the US, the issue might have mushroomed into a significant challenge to Infantino's leadership, indicative of deeper governance concerns within FIFA.

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