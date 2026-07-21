Young Athlete Samarth Atri Gears Up for Asian Ice Skating Challenge

Samarth Atri, a young skater from Himachal Pradesh, has been selected to represent India at the Asian Short Track Ice Skating Trophy 2026. He met with Chief Minister Sukhu to seek blessings before the championship. The government is committed to supporting athletes like Samarth by enhancing sports infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 22:45 IST
Young Athlete Samarth Atri Gears Up for Asian Ice Skating Challenge
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Samarth Atri. (Photo/HP CMO). Image Credit: ANI

Samarth Atri, a promising young athlete from Bhoranj tehsil in Hamirpur district, recently met with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to seek his blessings ahead of the Asian Short Track Ice Skating Trophy 2026. Selected for this prestigious international championship, Samarth is set to represent India in Dehradun from August 17 to 20, 2026.

The Chief Minister congratulated the young skater on his remarkable achievement and extended heartfelt wishes for his success at the Asian event. He emphasized the state government's commitment to developing world-class sports infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh, allowing talented athletes to refine their skills and excel on national and international stages. Chief Minister Sukhu praised Samarth for his dedication and hard work, stating that his accomplishment brings immense pride to Himachal Pradesh.

Expressing confidence in Samarth's abilities, the Chief Minister anticipated an outstanding performance at the upcoming Asian Short Track Ice Skating Trophy, expecting him to earn accolades for both India and the state. Samarth, a Class X student at Shimla's prestigious Auckland House School, has been honing his skating skills at the Shimla Ice Skating Rink for the past six to seven years. His participation in the 21st National Short Track Ice Skating Championship earned him a spot in the National Training Camp, ultimately leading to his selection for the Asian competition.

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