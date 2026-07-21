Ipswich Town Secures Ghana's Abdul Fatawu in Major Signing

Ipswich Town has signed Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu from Leicester City on a five-year contract. The Premier League club announced the move, which comes with an undisclosed fee. This acquisition is expected to boost the team's performance as they prepare for their upcoming season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 22:50 IST
Ipswich Town Secures Ghana's Abdul Fatawu in Major Signing
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Ipswich Town has officially announced the signing of Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu from Leicester City. The deal, which is set for five years, comes with an undisclosed fee.

The acquisition is seen as a strategic move to bolster Ipswich Town's lineup following their promotion to the Premier League.

Fans and analysts alike are speculating on the impact Fatawu's skills will have during the upcoming season for the freshly promoted club.

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