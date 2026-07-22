Spygate Scandal Rocks Southampton: Coach Tonda Eckert Charged by FA

Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert has been charged by the FA in connection with the 'spygate scandal.' The FA claims Eckert authorized unauthorized observations of training sessions of other teams, including Oxford United and Ipswich Town, prior to their matches against Southampton last season. Southampton has pledged full cooperation with the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 16:23 IST
Spygate Scandal Rocks Southampton: Coach Tonda Eckert Charged by FA
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert finds himself at the center of a controversy after being charged by the Football Association in relation to the 'spygate scandal.'

The FA alleges that Eckert had authorized the observation of training sessions of clubs like Oxford United, Ipswich Town, and Middlesbrough before their games against Southampton last season.

Southampton's official statement has confirmed their commitment to cooperate fully and openly with the ongoing investigation by The FA.

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