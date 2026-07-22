AMD Makes $5 Billion Bet on AI Future with Anthropic Partnership

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced a strategic investment plan of up to $5 billion in the artificial intelligence startup Anthropic. The deal includes Anthropic purchasing up to 2 gigawatts of AMD's newest AI chips, commencing in the first half of 2027. This decision comes as AMD seeks to bolster its presence in the rapidly growing AI chip market, offering developers an alternative to Nvidia, the current market leader.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Anthropic aims to use these chips across its data centers and will also lease extra capacity through various cloud service providers and neocloud operators. The partnership reflects Anthropic's efforts to secure the computing resources necessary to keep pace with the increasing demand for AI services.

Discussions are underway for AMD to provide financial backup for Anthropic's forthcoming data-center leases. AMD CEO Lisa Su emphasized the long-term nature of large-scale AI systems and stated that AMD and Anthropic's engineering teams have been collaborating closely. The investment is contingent on achieving specific deployment milestones, underscoring the strategic and phased approach both companies are adopting.