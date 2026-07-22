Death of Daniel Siad: Unraveling a Mysterious Case Involving Epstein Connections

Daniel Siad, a modeling scout associated with Jeffrey Epstein, was discovered deceased at his residence near Paris, as announced by local prosecutors. The cause of his death is under investigation, with an autopsy planned to uncover further details.

Siad, aged 69, was accused by several women of rape and human trafficking, allegations which he consistently denied. Despite featuring prominently in the infamous 'Epstein files', Siad had not been formally charged through judicial proceedings, according to his lawyer's statement. He maintained his relationship with Epstein was purely professional.

Previously, Jean-Luc Brunel, another modeling agent connected to Epstein, also died under mysterious circumstances in France. This raises ongoing concerns about the extent of Epstein's network and its impact on those linked to it. Both Brunel and Epstein, who died in custody in 2019, faced serious charges, including sex trafficking and abuse.