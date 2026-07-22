Mystery Surrounding Daniel Siad's Death Deepens

Daniel Siad, a modeling scout connected to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been found dead at his home near Paris. The discovery was made on Monday evening, and prosecutors have announced that an autopsy will be conducted to ascertain the cause of his death.

Siad's involvement with Epstein is notable, as his name appeared nearly 2,000 times in files released by the U.S. Department of Justice. Despite allegations from at least five women accusing him of rape and human trafficking, Siad consistently denied all claims against him.

In a May broadcast with BFM, Siad stressed that his interactions with Epstein were purely professional. His lawyer, Meyna Arab-Tigrine, stated that Siad died of a heart attack and emphasized that he was never placed under formal judicial investigation. The case follows the death of another Epstein associate, Jean-Luc Brunel, who died in custody in 2022.