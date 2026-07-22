Red Sea Navigations Hit by Houthi Naval Blockade Threats

Amidst rising tensions, four tankers in the Red Sea altered their courses following threats from Yemen's Houthi militia, who declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia. The move increases risks for ships linked to the U.S., Israel, or Saudi Arabia and poses threats to global energy supplies, prompting cautionary measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 18:48 IST
Red Sea Navigations Hit by Houthi Naval Blockade Threats
  • Country:
  • Yemen

The Houthi militia's recent declaration of a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia has prompted a notable redirection of tanker traffic in the Red Sea. With tensions climbing, four tankers changed course on Wednesday, with two now signalling the Suez Canal as their new destination, according to ship-tracking data.

This development escalates the potential scope of the conflict between the Iran-backed Houthis and the United States, heightening risks for global energy supplies and commerce beyond the Gulf. Ship broker Clarksons noted that tankers loaded in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Yanbu are shifting course or holding positions due to increased threats.

The European Union's Aspides naval force has issued advisories for vessels associated with Israel, the U.S., or Saudi Arabia to avoid Red Sea voyages until the threat level diminishes. The alternate route through the Red Sea is crucial, serving as a strategic option outside the Strait of Hormuz. However, persistent threats continue to impact maritime activity in the region, with further course alterations anticipated.

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