Canada Set for Hero's Welcome with Friendlies Against Chile and Peru

Canada is gearing up for a celebratory homecoming following their World Cup achievements, with friendlies scheduled against Chile and Peru. Coach Jesse Marsch emphasizes the importance of these games in acknowledging fan support and sustaining the sport's momentum in the country.

The team's impressive World Cup performance included a landmark victory over Qatar, propelling them to the knockout stage for the first time. Their upcoming matches, set in Toronto and Montreal, seek to engage and thank supporters nationwide.

Canada's path in the tournament involved a tie with Bosnia, a win against Qatar, a narrow defeat to Switzerland, and ultimately a spirited run ending in the round of 16. The friendlies aim to honor this journey and encourage nationwide soccer enthusiasm.