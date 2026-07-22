Canada Set for Hero's Welcome with Friendlies Against Chile and Peru

Canada's soccer team, after a historic feat at the World Cup, is preparing for friendlies against Chile and Peru, as coach Jesse Marsch hopes for a 'hero's welcome.' The games celebrate their success and aim to thank fans, following their first advancement to the knockout stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 21:41 IST
Canada Set for Hero's Welcome with Friendlies Against Chile and Peru
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada is gearing up for a celebratory homecoming following their World Cup achievements, with friendlies scheduled against Chile and Peru. Coach Jesse Marsch emphasizes the importance of these games in acknowledging fan support and sustaining the sport's momentum in the country.

The team's impressive World Cup performance included a landmark victory over Qatar, propelling them to the knockout stage for the first time. Their upcoming matches, set in Toronto and Montreal, seek to engage and thank supporters nationwide.

Canada's path in the tournament involved a tie with Bosnia, a win against Qatar, a narrow defeat to Switzerland, and ultimately a spirited run ending in the round of 16. The friendlies aim to honor this journey and encourage nationwide soccer enthusiasm.

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