Inter Miami Faces Investigation After Signing Casemiro Amid Tampering Allegations

Inter Miami has signed Brazil midfielder Casemiro as a free agent, but Major League Soccer is investigating potential tampering in the transaction. The league is withholding details of a settlement between Inter Miami and LA Galaxy regarding Casemiro's discovery rights until the investigation concludes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 01:14 IST
Inter Miami Faces Investigation After Signing Casemiro Amid Tampering Allegations
Casemiro
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Inter Miami's recent acquisition of Brazil's esteemed midfielder, Casemiro, is under scrutiny as Major League Soccer (MLS) investigates allegations of tampering. The league's inquiry is questioning the circumstances surrounding Casemiro's signing as a free agent, which has prompted a hold on sharing specific settlement details with LA Galaxy regarding the player's discovery rights.

Casemiro, known for his illustrious tenure at clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United, has committed to Miami through the 2027 MLS Sprint campaign. Despite this significant addition to Miami's roster, MLS has initiated a probe, pending the disclosure of settlement terms until its conclusion, citing the necessity for transparency and adherence to league regulations.

With Casemiro's discovery rights initially held by LA Galaxy, MLS rules necessitate negotiation between clubs for such acquisitions. Both Inter Miami and Galaxy have acknowledged reaching an agreement, which remains confidential pending the ongoing inquiry. The outcome of the investigation remains uncertain, as MLS refrains from speculating on possible penalties or timelines.

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