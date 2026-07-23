Oil Shock and Tech Earnings Jolt Global Markets

Oil prices surged to a six-week high amid U.S.-Iran tensions, affecting energy shipping in the Middle East. Meanwhile, major tech companies like Alphabet and Tesla are poised to release key earnings. Escalating hostilities could reignite inflation and impact global growth, drawing attention from investors and economists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 01:50 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 01:50 IST
Oil Shock and Tech Earnings Jolt Global Markets
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Oil prices climbed to their highest in six weeks on Wednesday as tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated, posing threats to crucial energy shipping routes in the Middle East. Brent crude saw a significant rise, settling at $94 per barrel, levels not seen since early June.

The geopolitical strain comes as a brief détente between the U.S. and Iran ended, affecting the movement of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump threatened further action on Iranian infrastructure, exacerbating energy market fears.

As oil prices climbed, focus shifted to the release of key earnings from major tech companies like Alphabet and Tesla. With the world's economies watching closely, concerns over rising energy costs and potential inflation remain top of mind for investors and policymakers alike.

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