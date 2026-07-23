Judge Casts Doubt on Talc Cancer Claims in J&J Lawsuits

A federal judge expressed skepticism over the claims of around 69,000 people who argue Johnson & Johnson's talc products caused ovarian cancer. The judge demands more specific evidence, questioning the credibility of expert testimonies, and has asked plaintiffs to provide admissible evidence by November 19 to avoid dismissal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 02:01 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 02:01 IST
Judge Casts Doubt on Talc Cancer Claims in J&J Lawsuits
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A federal judge in New Jersey expressed skepticism on Wednesday regarding claims from about 69,000 individuals alleging Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder products led to ovarian cancer. Magistrate Judge Rukhsanah Singh highlighted a need for more specific evidence, hinting at potential dismissal for lacking cases.

Questions arose after experts Judith Wolf and Daniel Clarke-Pearson testified in May for bellwether trials, which help determine the validity of claims and guide settlements. Their statements cast doubt on linking talcum powder to ovarian cancer. Singh expressed concern that plaintiffs might struggle to meet evidentiary burdens.

Johnson & Johnson denies its talc products caused cancer, maintaining their safety and asbestos-free status. A spokesperson from J&J remained unavailable for comment. The judge allowed the plaintiffs until November 19 to justify their claims with admissible expert opinions relating specifically to cancer causation.

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