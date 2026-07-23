Ebadot Hossain Out as Bangladesh Gears Up for Australian Test Series Challenge

Bangladesh's cricket team has suffered a crucial setback ahead of the upcoming Test series against Australia, as key paceman Ebadot Hossain will be absent. The series, part of the ICC World Test Championship, commences in Darwin on August 13.

Ebadot is staying back in Bangladesh to celebrate the imminent birth of his first child, according to the International Cricket Council. Meanwhile, the squad awaits news on the fitness of Nahid Rana, who is recovering from a side injury, ahead of the first Test match.

Despite these challenges, the team remains hopeful that seasoned batsman Litton Das will overcome his calf injury in time for the games. Preparations include a three-day warm-up match starting August 3 in Darwin, offering critical practice before facing Australia. Batting coach Mohammad Ashraful aims for a complete and fit squad, expressing confidence in their recent form and performance, especially following their notable successes against Pakistan earlier this year.