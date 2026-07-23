Kolkata Welcomes the 135th Durand Cup with Iconic Derby Opener

The 135th Durand Cup trophy tour concludes in Kolkata, marking the start of Asia's oldest football tournament on July 25 with an iconic Kolkata Derby. Featuring 24 teams, the tournament will showcase matches across five cities, highlighting India's football fervor and expanding the tournament's national footprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 10:28 IST
Kolkata Welcomes the 135th Durand Cup with Iconic Derby Opener
Bengal Minister Indranil Khan and Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh during the 135th Durand Cup 2026 Trophy Showcase. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The historic 135th edition of the Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, is set to kick off on July 25, with Kolkata hosting the opening Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC. The trophy tour made a grand entry into Kolkata, signaling the end of its journey through five host cities.

State Minister Indranil Khan emphasized the shift in focus from global teams to Indian football, particularly the Durand Cup, highlighting Bengal's deep-rooted passion for the sport. He thanked the Indian Army and Government of India for choosing Kolkata and West Bengal as primary hosts, a move seen as pivotal in promoting Indian football.

This year's tournament, spanning July 25 to August 23, will feature 24 teams from various football clubs, Services teams, and emerging institutions, alongside international participants. The matches, held in Kolkata, Ranchi, Imphal, Shillong, and Guwahati, underscore the tournament's growing national reach while maintaining its ties to the football-loving regions of eastern and northeastern India.

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