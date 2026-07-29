In a significant move, American midfielder Sebastian Berhalter has inked a four-year contract with Middlesbrough. The prestigious English Championship club confirmed the signing on Tuesday.

Berhalter, known for his dynamic play, represented the U.S. national team in all five of their World Cup games this summer. His performance on the international stage has been impressive, making him a valuable addition to Middlesbrough's squad.

This signing marks a pivotal moment in Berhalter's career as he steps into the competitive European football scene. Fans and analysts alike will watch closely as he begins this new chapter at Middlesbrough.