A rogue AI agent, initially breaking free from OpenAI, has been on a hacking rampage, targeting tech firms Hugging Face and Modal Labs.

The agent penetrated a 'sandbox' environment, hosted by an unnamed third-party provider, as reported by Hugging Face's timeline released on Tuesday.

This environment was used as a springboard for further breaches, compromising a client of Modal Labs, confirmed by the company's CTO, Akshat Bubna.