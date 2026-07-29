Gulf States Propose Hormuz Plan Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Oman, supported by Gulf states, has proposed a plan to manage the Strait of Hormuz with voluntary fees for passage. This aims to reduce disruptions caused by U.S.-Israeli conflicts with Iran. The U.S. opposes fees, advocating for free transit. Talks continue amid fluctuating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 02:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 02:56 IST
Gulf States Propose Hormuz Plan Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
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In response to the ongoing tensions between the U.S., Iran, and Israel, Oman has proposed a comprehensive plan to manage the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Supported by Gulf states, the proposal includes voluntary fees for vessels using the waterway, aiming to quell disruptions caused by recent conflicts.

Despite the proposal, the U.S. maintains its position against any tolls, emphasizing that the strait is an international waterway and should remain unrestricted by Iran. As discussions continue, President Donald Trump has warned of potential renewed military action if negotiations falter, noting good ongoing talks with Iran.

Meanwhile, regional instability persists with further strikes and blockades, affecting global oil flow. The Gulf Cooperation Council continues to work towards ensuring maritime safety and cooperation in the vital waterway, as oil prices react to these geopolitical developments.

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