FIFA Faces Global Backlash Over $20 Billion Investment Proposal

FIFA's recent proposal to sell stakes in a $20 billion commercial subsidiary has sparked furor among soccer's regional confederations. The Confederations of North America, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF), and Asia (AFC) voiced strong discontent, alleging that they were not consulted beforehand.

FIFA aims to form a subsidiary for managing the World Cup and other events, inviting private investors to acquire up to a 20% stake, potentially raising $4.2 billion. However, this move has been heavily criticized for bypassing official channels and transparency in the decision-making process.

UEFA and other regional confederations have called out FIFA for prioritizing commercial interests over the sport's integrity. FIFA President Gianni Infantino justified the move as a democratic process intended to unlock commercial value but faces widespread opposition from various Football Associations.