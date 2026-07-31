Santander plans bid for outstanding Brazil unit shares

Santander plans to launch a share swap offer to acquire the remaining shares in its Brazilian unit, Santander Brasil, at a 15% premium over the current closing price.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 04:12 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 04:12 IST
Santander plans bid for outstanding Brazil unit shares
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Santander ‌said on Thursday ​it intends to launch an offer to acquire the remaining shares ‌it does not already own in its Brazilian unit, through a share swap.

The Spanish bank, which owns some ‌90% of its Brazilian subsidiary, said in a statement ‌the offer "will be voluntary, does not seek the delisting of Santander Brasil and is not subject to a minimum acceptance condition." Santander ⁠is ​offering Santander ⁠Brasil's shareholders a 15% premium over Thursday's closing price in ⁠a transaction valued at up to 1.9 billion euros

The transaction ​is expected to "strengthen the group's long-term earnings growth and ⁠organic capital generation," while having a neutral impact on capital ratio, ⁠the ​Spanish bank added. If all minority shares are tendered, the Spanish parent will issue about 156 million ⁠new shares, equivalent to about 1.1% of its current share ⁠capital, it ⁠said.

($1 = 0.8678 euros)

TRENDING

1
Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia
2
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

United States
3
Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland
4
Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Countries Best Prepared for AI Are Pulling Ahead in Eco-Innovation

Southeast Asia Must Put Natech Hazards Into Climate Adaptation Plans: Here's Why

The Green Cost Crunch: Can AI Turn Compliance into Competitive Advantage?

Small Firms, Big Digital Divide: The Industry 4.0 Reality Check

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026