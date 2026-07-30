Trey Mullinax Faces Six-Month Suspension Following Doping Violation

Golfer Trey Mullinax has been suspended for six months for violating the PGA Tour's anti-doping policy. He admitted using medication for a college-diagnosed condition without seeking tour approval. Mullinax accepted responsibility and will be eligible to return in January 2027. He won his first PGA Tour event in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 02:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 02:15 IST
Trey Mullinax Faces Six-Month Suspension Following Doping Violation
  • Country:
  • United States

Golfer Trey Mullinax has been handed a six-month suspension by the PGA Tour for testing positive for a prohibited substance.

The 34-year-old American acknowledged using medication for a condition initially diagnosed in college but failed to seek approval under tour rules.

This is Mullinax's first major infraction since his 2022 Barbasol Championship win in Kentucky.

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