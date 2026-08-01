Soccer-Asian confederation chief welcome's FIFA decision to scrap World Cup sell-off plan

Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin ​Ebrahim Al-Khalifa on Saturday welcomed ​FIFA's decision to walk back ‌plans ​to sell a stake in the World Cup and stressed the need to discuss all such moves ‌with transparency in the future. FIFA's plan was to raise up to $4.2 billion by selling about a 20% stake to private investors in a new unit that would run ‌FIFA events, including the World Cup.

The proposal, first announced on Tuesday, had ‌faced a storm of opposition from regional confederations, including the AFC, which said they were blindsided by the announcement. Following the backlash, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said world soccer's governing body had ⁠scrapped ​the plans after ⁠listening "carefully to all the views".

In a letter posted on the AFC's website, Sheikh Salman said he ⁠expects "any initiative that has the potential to impact global football will be presented and ​discussed with the Confederations, the FIFA Council, Member Associations and other stakeholders in ⁠a timely, transparent and meaningful manner." "The future of global football must always be shaped through ⁠proper ​consultation, collective dialogue and respect for the established governance structures of our game," he said.

On Thursday, Sheikh Salman had said the way the FIFA proposal ⁠had been made was "totally unacceptable" in a letter to member associations. The Kuala Lumpur-based ⁠AFC is one ⁠of FIFA's six confederations and is responsible for running regional club and national team competitions across continental Asia, the Middle ‌East and ‌Australia.