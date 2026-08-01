Soccer-UEFA welcomes FIFA's decision to scrap stake sale 

Europe's governing ​soccer body ​on Saturday welcomed ‌FIFA's decision ​to abandon plans to sell a stake ‌in the World Cup and said it would work with partners and stakeholders ‌to make sure such moves cannot ‌be fast tracked without consultation in the future.

"UEFA welcomes FIFA’s decision to withdraw its ⁠plan ​to ⁠sell a stake in its competitions – including the ⁠World Cup – into private hands," the body ​said in a statement.

"In the coming ⁠days and weeks, UEFA will work with ⁠its ​associations and in close cooperation with other confederations to reflect on ⁠how this happened and devise a plan ⁠to ⁠make sure that it cannot occur again."