Durand Cup: PV Vishnu shines with a hat-trick as East Bengal scores eight past CISF Protectors

East Bengal FC produced a ruthless attacking display to register a thumping 8-0 victory over CISF Protectors in their Group A fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Friday. The Red and Gold Brigade raced into a 3-0 lead before half-time and showed no signs of slowing after the break, adding five more goals in a dominant second-half performance to secure all three points. Vishnu P.V. starred with a hat-trick, Jesin T.K. struck twice, Jeakson Singh also found the scoresheet, while CISF Protectors captain Mohammad Khalid scored an own goal as East Bengal bounced back in emphatic fashion from the derby loss.

Ahead of the Group A encounter, both coaches made several changes to their starting line-ups and altered their formations. East Bengal FC head coach Antonio Lopez Habas switched to a 4-3-3 system, making six changes from the side that started the Kolkata Derby against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa, Hardik Bhatt, P.V. Vishnu, Daniel Ramirez, Mohamad Basim Rashid and Jesin T.K. replaced Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Jay Gupta, Rohit Kumar, Rohit Danu, Bipin Singh and David Lalhlansanga respectively, while Anwar Ali, Lalchungnunga, Sandip Mandi, Jeakson Singh and Edmund Lalrindika retained their places. CISF Protectors head coach Shehzad Khan also made changes, setting his side up in a 4-4-2 formation with captain Mohammad Khalid returning in place of Pawan Pratap Singh and Aditya replacing Thangminlien Haokip in defence. The remaining starters retained their places as CISF looked to build on their previous outing.

East Bengal immediately asserted their authority from the first whistle. Hardik Bhatt delivered an early cross into the penalty area before Jesin T.K. tested Raj Kumar Mahato with a comfortable effort. Moments later, Vishnu P.V. came agonisingly close to opening the scoring when his acrobatic effort crashed against the woodwork, setting the tone for the hosts' relentless attacking display. East Bengal continued to dominate possession and territory, with Edmund Lalrindika and Hardik Bhatt stretching the defence from both flanks. Jeakson Singh fired narrowly wide after being picked out by Edmund, while Vishnu forced an excellent save from Raj Kumar Mahato with a powerful long-range strike. At the other end, CISF looked to threaten through Jacob C. and Jatinder Kumar on the counter-attack, but Phurba Lachenpa remained largely untested.

The visitors, however, defended resolutely with a disciplined low block that frustrated East Bengal for large periods of the first half. Jatinder Kumar made an important block to deny Edmund before requiring treatment after taking the ball to the head, while Karamjeet Singh, Bebetto and the rest of the backline dealt with a succession of dangerous deliveries into the penalty area. East Bengal resumed after the first hydration break with renewed intensity. Vishnu continued to torment the CISF defence, sending a dangerous cross narrowly wide before Raj Kumar Mahato produced an outstanding double save, first rushing off his line to claim a cross and then denying Mohamad Basim Rashid from close range to keep the scores level.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 38th minute. Edmund Lalrindika's cutback found Vishnu P.V. inside the penalty area, and the winger produced an audacious backheel finish to give East Bengal a deserved lead. Four minutes later, the Red-and-Gold Brigade doubled their advantage when Vishnu's low cross from the left deflected off CISF captain Mohammad Khalid before ricocheting in off goalkeeper Raj Kumar Mahato for an unfortunate own goal. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Daniel Ramirez displayed excellent composure to draw both Khalid and Raj Kumar Mahato towards him before squaring the ball for Jeakson Singh, who calmly tapped into an empty net to send East Bengal into the interval with a commanding 3-0 lead.

The hosts carried that momentum into the second half and extended their advantage just two minutes after the restart. Sandip Mandi delivered an inviting cross from the left, and Vishnu P.V. produced a spectacular overhead kick to beat Raj Kumar Mahato and score his second goal of the evening. East Bengal continued to dominate proceedings as Mohamad Basim Rashid's corner forced another save from Raj Kumar Mahato before Hardik Bhatt's long-range effort drifted narrowly wide. Vishnu almost completed his hat-trick after rounding the goalkeeper, but Daniel Ramirez's follow-up effort found only the side netting.

Antonio Lopez Habas continued to freshen his attack after the hour mark, introducing Bipin Singh and Rohit Kumar for Daniel Ramirez and Mohamad Basim Rashid. The changes maintained East Bengal's relentless pressure as Lalchungnunga struck the post after a touch from Raj Kumar Mahato, Jesin T.K. was denied from close range, and Edmund Lalrindika also rattled the woodwork. The fifth goal finally arrived in the 64th minute when Bipin Singh finished off a swift counter-attack, meeting a cross from the right before calmly slotting beyond Raj Kumar Mahato. Six minutes later, Jesin T.K. raced onto a perfectly weighted through ball and finished with a composed low strike to make it 6-0.

With CISF's resistance fading, the floodgates truly opened in the closing stages. Jesin grabbed his second goal of the evening before Vishnu P.V. completed a memorable hat-trick just two minutes later, steering Bipin Singh's cross into the net to make it 8-0. Even with the contest effectively over, East Bengal continued to attack, equalling the biggest winning margin in the tournament's history. The Red-and-Gold Brigade kept searching for more goals until the final whistle, with Bipin Singh and Jesin T.K. combining on several late attacks, while the hosts also won one final corner in regulation time. CISF managed to avoid any further damage, but the final whistle confirmed a comprehensive 8-0 victory for East Bengal. The emphatic win earned the Kolkata giants their first three points of the campaign, kept their knockout hopes firmly on track, and condemned CISF Protectors to a second successive defeat.

All 43 matches of the 135th Durand Cup will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on SonyLIV.(ANI)