Soccer-Chelsea bring in 35-year old striker Welbeck from Brighton

Chelsea have signed experienced striker Danny Welbeck on a two-year deal from Brighton & Hove Albion, bringing his 400 Premier League appearances to Stamford Bridge.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 22:06 IST
Soccer-Chelsea bring in 35-year old striker Welbeck from Brighton
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea have signed experienced striker Danny Welbeck ​on a two-year deal from ​fellow Premier League club Brighton & ‌Hove Albion, ​the London side said on Saturday. Welbeck, 35, scored 14 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for ‌Brighton last term and will join Xabi Alonso's squad on the club's pre-season tour.

No financial details were disclosed. "I’m really honoured to come to a club of this stature ‌at what feels like a really exciting time. I know a few of ‌the boys already and I’ve had fantastic conversations with the manager and already feel that connection," Welbeck said in a statement.

"I’ve got that fire in my belly and I'm ready to ⁠give it ​everything for this ⁠club to make everyone at Chelsea, and the supporters, proud." The former Manchester United and Arsenal forward ⁠arrives at Stamford Bridge with 400 Premier League appearances to his name.

A product of United's ​academy, Welbeck broke into the first team in 2008 and won the ⁠Premier League title under Alex Ferguson, as well as two League Cups. He joined Arsenal in 2014, scoring ⁠32 ​goals in 126 appearances across all competitions during a five-year spell before a season at Watford. He moved to Brighton in 2020 and went on ⁠to become a key figure for the south-coast club.

Welbeck scored 16 goals for ⁠England during an ⁠international career spanning eight years. Chelsea, who finished 10th in the Premier League last season, begin the new campaign at Fulham on ‌August 24.

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