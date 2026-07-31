Soccer-Chelsea fined £10 million for FA rule breaches, avoid points deduction

Chelsea FC has been fined £10 million and faces a suspended two-window registration ban after admitting to 74 historical breaches of FA regulations, which were self-reported following a takeover in 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 19:33 IST
Soccer-Chelsea fined £10 million for FA rule breaches, avoid points deduction
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea have been fined £10 million ($13.41 million) by the English ​FA after admitting to multiple historical ​breaches of regulations, the governing body ‌said ​on Friday. The breaches were self-reported by Chelsea following its takeover by U.S. investor Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital in ‌May 2022.

The Premier League club avoided a points deduction after successfully appealing part of the original punishment. However, Chelsea will face a suspended two-window registration ban through to June 30, 2027. After reviewing the ‌case, an independent Regulatory Commission initially imposed a suspended six-point deduction, but that sanction was later ‌set aside on appeal.

"Chelsea FC admitted to 74 breaches of FA Rule E1.2 prior to a hearing and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed a six-point deduction, which was to be suspended until 30 June 2027, and a £10 million ⁠fine," ​the FA said in ⁠a statement. "The club appealed against the suspended points deduction and an independent Appeal Board allowed the appeal and set aside ⁠this sanction following a further hearing."

Rule breaches included of regulations relating to third-party investments and on working ​with intermediaries, among others. The £10 million fine was not subject to appeal, with the FA adding ⁠that the full amount will be directed towards grassroots football initiatives.

"In 2022, the club self-reported potential historical rule breaches to ⁠all ​applicable regulators," Chelsea said in a statement. "Following that report, it has worked openly and transparently with all regulators, including voluntarily and proactively disclosing many thousands of documents."

The latest sanction follows ⁠other financial penalties imposed on Chelsea for historical regulatory violations. In March, the club was fined a ⁠record £10.75 million for breaches ⁠of the Premier League regulations.

Chelsea were also handed a one-year first-team transfer ban, suspended for two years, along with an immediate nine-month ban on ‌academy player transfers. ($1 = ‌0.7457 pounds)

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