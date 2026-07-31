Soccer-Chelsea's Mudryk free to return to competition after serving doping ban

Chelsea winger Mykhailo ​Mudryk can ​return to competition ‌immediately after ​the English FA resolved the anti-doping disciplinary proceedings against ‌the Ukrainian in agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency, the governing body said on Friday. Mudryk, ‌who returned an adverse analytical finding in ‌an anti-doping test in October 2024, was given a four-year ban by the FA in April, ⁠which ​he appealed ⁠against at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"The ⁠FA and Mr Mudryk have now - with the ​agreement of WADA - resolved the appeal proceedings," ⁠the FA said in a statement. "As a part of ⁠the ​agreement, Mr Mudryk accepted that he had committed the ADRVs (Anti-Doping Rule Violations) ⁠charged and acceded to a period of ineligibility equal ⁠to ⁠the time served at the date of the agreement."